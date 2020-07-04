All apartments in Fort Worth
5517 Chinkapin Lane

Location

5517 Chinkapin Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
VERY well maintained 1 story home in super convenient location, near neighborhood pond and trail, easy access to Keller Hicks Rd & Hwy 377. Landscaped with stone trimmed flower beds, cul-de-sac lot. Open floor plan features large family room with gas log fireplace, a kitchen with granite-tile counters, four spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets including master suite with garden tub and separate shower. Amenities include recently replaced carpet, fresh exterior paint, new water heater & new roof, security system, sprinkler system, walk in pantry, low E windows, nice tile floors, great backyard with recently replaced fence with steel posts. NO PETS ALLOWED. NO refrigerator, washer or dryer provided by Landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5517 Chinkapin Lane have any available units?
5517 Chinkapin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5517 Chinkapin Lane have?
Some of 5517 Chinkapin Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5517 Chinkapin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5517 Chinkapin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5517 Chinkapin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5517 Chinkapin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5517 Chinkapin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5517 Chinkapin Lane offers parking.
Does 5517 Chinkapin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5517 Chinkapin Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5517 Chinkapin Lane have a pool?
No, 5517 Chinkapin Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5517 Chinkapin Lane have accessible units?
No, 5517 Chinkapin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5517 Chinkapin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5517 Chinkapin Lane has units with dishwashers.

