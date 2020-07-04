5517 Chinkapin Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

VERY well maintained 1 story home in super convenient location, near neighborhood pond and trail, easy access to Keller Hicks Rd & Hwy 377. Landscaped with stone trimmed flower beds, cul-de-sac lot. Open floor plan features large family room with gas log fireplace, a kitchen with granite-tile counters, four spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets including master suite with garden tub and separate shower. Amenities include recently replaced carpet, fresh exterior paint, new water heater & new roof, security system, sprinkler system, walk in pantry, low E windows, nice tile floors, great backyard with recently replaced fence with steel posts. NO PETS ALLOWED. NO refrigerator, washer or dryer provided by Landlord.