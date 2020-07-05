5513 Wiltshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Available IMMEDIATELY! Options abound when your location's THIS perfect! Reach I-820 with a mere 1-mile commute. Shops, food & fun of neighboring Lake Worth & Boat Club Rd begin within 2-miles. Or walk to either of your 2-community pools OR Marine Creek Park & LAKE! Back home, enjoy more than 1,700-sq.ft in this single-story, split-plan 3BD-2BA-2GA brick home. For those seeking outdoor living space: check out the very generous covered deck with 260-sq.ft in the shade! Finally, note this week's NEW water heater & recently-replaced AC, microwave, DW! Pets: Case-by-Case. NO smoking, vouchers nor evictions. LL pays HOA. Tenant's own W,D, fridge, Renter's Insurance & Yard Care. Request your Showing, today!