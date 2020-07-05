All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:58 AM

5513 Wiltshire Drive

5513 Wiltshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5513 Wiltshire Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Available IMMEDIATELY! Options abound when your location's THIS perfect! Reach I-820 with a mere 1-mile commute. Shops, food & fun of neighboring Lake Worth & Boat Club Rd begin within 2-miles. Or walk to either of your 2-community pools OR Marine Creek Park & LAKE! Back home, enjoy more than 1,700-sq.ft in this single-story, split-plan 3BD-2BA-2GA brick home. For those seeking outdoor living space: check out the very generous covered deck with 260-sq.ft in the shade! Finally, note this week's NEW water heater & recently-replaced AC, microwave, DW! Pets: Case-by-Case. NO smoking, vouchers nor evictions. LL pays HOA. Tenant's own W,D, fridge, Renter's Insurance & Yard Care. Request your Showing, today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 375
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5513 Wiltshire Drive have any available units?
5513 Wiltshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5513 Wiltshire Drive have?
Some of 5513 Wiltshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5513 Wiltshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5513 Wiltshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5513 Wiltshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5513 Wiltshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5513 Wiltshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5513 Wiltshire Drive offers parking.
Does 5513 Wiltshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5513 Wiltshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5513 Wiltshire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5513 Wiltshire Drive has a pool.
Does 5513 Wiltshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 5513 Wiltshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5513 Wiltshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5513 Wiltshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

