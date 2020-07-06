5512 Purington Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

NOT WHAT YOU WOULD EXPECT IN A RENTAL! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for move in. This NEWLY Rehabbed home is beautiful inside and out, fresh paint, new carpet in the bedrooms and den, beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters. The master bedroom is split for privacy. The kitchen opens up to the second living area and formal dining and is perfect for entertaining family, it even has a large covered patio for outdoor entertaining. This home offers plenty of closet space and an outdoor shed for additional storage. Applicants must meet our rental criteria. Must see to appreciate all the work that was done to this home. Professional photos coming soon.