Fort Worth, TX
5512 Purington Avenue
Last updated August 20 2019 at 6:40 PM

5512 Purington Avenue

5512 Purington Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5512 Purington Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Central Meadowbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
garage
NOT WHAT YOU WOULD EXPECT IN A RENTAL! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for move in. This NEWLY Rehabbed home is beautiful inside and out, fresh paint, new carpet in the bedrooms and den, beautifully updated kitchen with granite counters. The master bedroom is split for privacy. The kitchen opens up to the second living area and formal dining and is perfect for entertaining family, it even has a large covered patio for outdoor entertaining. This home offers plenty of closet space and an outdoor shed for additional storage. Applicants must meet our rental criteria. Must see to appreciate all the work that was done to this home. Professional photos coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5512 Purington Avenue have any available units?
5512 Purington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5512 Purington Avenue have?
Some of 5512 Purington Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5512 Purington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5512 Purington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5512 Purington Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5512 Purington Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5512 Purington Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5512 Purington Avenue offers parking.
Does 5512 Purington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5512 Purington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5512 Purington Avenue have a pool?
No, 5512 Purington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5512 Purington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5512 Purington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5512 Purington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5512 Purington Avenue has units with dishwashers.

