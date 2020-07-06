5437 Yellowstone Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Spacious 4-2-2 custom home! This home features high ceilings & beautiful molding. Large windows throughout bring in tons of natural light. Lovely island kitchen that would inspire any cook has ample counter & cabinet space, great breakfast area with bay window, built in desk & high ceilings. Master Suite is large & open with tray ceiling & sitting area. Luxury master bath with spacious vanities, sit down make-up area, garden tub & huge walk-in closet. Interior features tons of character with vaulted ceilings, decorative ledges, split bedrooms. Exterior features sprinkler system, large covered patio & lots of open spaces. Great floor plan... schedule to see soon as this home won't be on the market long!