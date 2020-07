Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage fireplace game room oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

A gorgeous 4 bedrooms with 2.5 baths 2-story home. Fresh new paints and new flooring. Master is on 1st floor and 3 bedrooms and a gameroom upstair. Perfect for young family because home is located right across from Friendship elementary. Lease includes refrigerator, Washer and Dryer