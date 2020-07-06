All apartments in Fort Worth
5424 Odom Avenue
5424 Odom Avenue

5424 Odom Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5424 Odom Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76114

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home 3 bed, 2 bath, 1 car within walking distance to the Trinity River and in close proximity to Camp Bowie and the new popular River District. Gorgeous refinished hardwood floors, newly updated bathrooms with granite counter tops and freshly tiled showers. Spacious eat-in kitchen with large island, granite counter tops and plenty of cabinets. Great fenced backyard with large trees. Landlord to pay for water and yard maintenance. Property includes a washer, dryer and refrigerator. Don't miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5424 Odom Avenue have any available units?
5424 Odom Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5424 Odom Avenue have?
Some of 5424 Odom Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5424 Odom Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5424 Odom Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5424 Odom Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5424 Odom Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5424 Odom Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5424 Odom Avenue offers parking.
Does 5424 Odom Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5424 Odom Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5424 Odom Avenue have a pool?
No, 5424 Odom Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5424 Odom Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5424 Odom Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5424 Odom Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5424 Odom Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

