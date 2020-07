Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful DR Horton Home! Built 2012! Downstairs features engineered hardwood floors in Dining and Master Suite! Spacious Family Room is open to Breakfast & Kitchen. Kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space with a HUGE walk in pantry, a Gas Cook top and Black Appliances. Large Master Suite, plenty of room for a sitting area. Split Bedrooms, with a Game Room upstairs. Nicely Landscaped with Excellent Curb Appeal. Great Schools & Great Community! A must see!