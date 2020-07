Amenities

This home offers five bedrooms, two living spaces, PLUS an office. The entire house has been freshly painted, flooring is less than 6 months old, matching granite throughout the home. Appliances are less than two years old. Cedar post and shutters were added to make your curb appeal one to stop and admire. The home is located near shopping, restaurants and minutes from major freeways!