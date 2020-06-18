All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5412 Chinkapin Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5412 Chinkapin Lane
Last updated January 10 2020 at 1:12 AM

5412 Chinkapin Lane

5412 Chinkapin Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5412 Chinkapin Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Villages of Woodland Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Sought after Keller ISD. Well maintained beautiful open concept living and kitchen. Kitchen has fresh paint,SS appliances, Knotty alder cabinets, granite counter tops, island with sink and lots of work space and a place for bar stools, breakfast nook area, Living room new paint and laminate flooring wood burning fireplace and lots of natural lighting due to all the windows. Master has sitting area, vaulted ceilings, separate shower, garden tub, large walk-in closet and separate from the other bedrooms. Formal dining could also be office or playroom or formal living. Backyard has 21X5 covered porch and both front and back beautifully landscaped. The community has mulitple pools, play grounds, trails, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5412 Chinkapin Lane have any available units?
5412 Chinkapin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5412 Chinkapin Lane have?
Some of 5412 Chinkapin Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5412 Chinkapin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5412 Chinkapin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5412 Chinkapin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5412 Chinkapin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5412 Chinkapin Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5412 Chinkapin Lane offers parking.
Does 5412 Chinkapin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5412 Chinkapin Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5412 Chinkapin Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5412 Chinkapin Lane has a pool.
Does 5412 Chinkapin Lane have accessible units?
No, 5412 Chinkapin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5412 Chinkapin Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5412 Chinkapin Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2900 Broadmoor
2900 Broadmoor Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Scenic at River East
999 Scenic Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76110
Bell Lancaster
2901 Bledsoe St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Constellation Ranch
500 W Loop 820 S
Fort Worth, TX 76108
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
The Dixon at Stonegate
2501 Oak Hill Cir
Fort Worth, TX 76109

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University