5408 Austin Ridge Drive
Last updated December 9 2019 at 5:32 PM

5408 Austin Ridge Drive

5408 Austin Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5408 Austin Ridge Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76179
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
parking
garage
Beautifully updated with wood tile floors in main living area, tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Open floor plan with lots of natural light, crown moulding and ceiling fans. Kitchen features gas range, built-in microwave, dishwasher, disposal, walk in pantry and breakfast area. Carpet in all bedrooms. Spacious master bathroom with walk-in closet, garden tub and linen closet. Large Utility Room. Attached Garage and Private Fenced Yard. HOA. Potential tenant(s) to independently verify all information.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 5408 Austin Ridge Drive have any available units?
5408 Austin Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5408 Austin Ridge Drive have?
Some of 5408 Austin Ridge Drive's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5408 Austin Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5408 Austin Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5408 Austin Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5408 Austin Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5408 Austin Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5408 Austin Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 5408 Austin Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5408 Austin Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5408 Austin Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 5408 Austin Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5408 Austin Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 5408 Austin Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5408 Austin Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5408 Austin Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

