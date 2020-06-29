5408 Austin Ridge Drive

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated with wood tile floors in main living area, tile in kitchen and bathrooms. Open floor plan with lots of natural light, crown moulding and ceiling fans. Kitchen features gas range, built-in microwave, dishwasher, disposal, walk in pantry and breakfast area. Carpet in all bedrooms. Spacious master bathroom with walk-in closet, garden tub and linen closet. Large Utility Room. Attached Garage and Private Fenced Yard. HOA. Potential tenant(s) to independently verify all information.