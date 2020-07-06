5405 Westhaven Drive

Amenities

Welcome home! Absolutely beautiful home completely remodeled from top to bottom. 3 BED and 2 BATH. New laminate flooring throughout and ceramic title in wet areas. Completely redone master suite with a beautiful walk in shower. Large two car attached garage w epoxy floors. New granite throughout kitchen and bathrooms. Gorgeous kitchen with open floor plan for entertainment with new stainless steel appliance set. Large private pool in backyard with private wood fence, fire pit near the pool. Extra storage space on shed in the back. Wood burning fire place. New HVAC. Home wont last long so schedule a tour right away. Home is also for sale.