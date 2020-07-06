All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
5405 Westhaven Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 9:57 PM

5405 Westhaven Drive

5405 Westhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5405 Westhaven Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Overton South

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home! Absolutely beautiful home completely remodeled from top to bottom. 3 BED and 2 BATH. New laminate flooring throughout and ceramic title in wet areas. Completely redone master suite with a beautiful walk in shower. Large two car attached garage w epoxy floors. New granite throughout kitchen and bathrooms. Gorgeous kitchen with open floor plan for entertainment with new stainless steel appliance set. Large private pool in backyard with private wood fence, fire pit near the pool. Extra storage space on shed in the back. Wood burning fire place. New HVAC. Home wont last long so schedule a tour right away. Home is also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5405 Westhaven Drive have any available units?
5405 Westhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5405 Westhaven Drive have?
Some of 5405 Westhaven Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5405 Westhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5405 Westhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5405 Westhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5405 Westhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5405 Westhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5405 Westhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 5405 Westhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5405 Westhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5405 Westhaven Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5405 Westhaven Drive has a pool.
Does 5405 Westhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 5405 Westhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5405 Westhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5405 Westhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.

