Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Open concept home with new flooring going in! Landlord replacing carpets with an updated gray wood - will lighten up the home even more! Good sized bedrooms with a dedicated bath in Master suite. Kitchen has tons of counter space, and you could even add an island if you wanted to. All appliances stay. Big backyard and nice landscaping. Keller ISD. Make this house your home!