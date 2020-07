Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful Newly Renovated Must See Home Located On A Huge Corner Lot Near The Trinity River, River District & 5 Minutes From Downtown! Tastefully Added A Private Large Master Suite with Walk-In Closet, Laundry Room, Granite Countertops In Kitchen & Bathrooms, Study or Mudroom Space Near Side Entry With Original Hardwoods & New Gas Water Heater. Peaceful Patio Out Back With Beautiful Mature Trees Ready To Be Enjoyed!