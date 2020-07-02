5400 New Castleton Lane

Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace oven

ENJOY CONVENIENCE? Then stop by this 3.2.2 that's just minutes from Lockheed Martin and NW Tarrant County College campus. Bright living area with corner fireplace. Ceiling fan. Open to kitchen with all electric appliances plus pantry. It's in NW Fort Worth near Marine Creek and Eagle Mountain Lake.