Fort Worth, TX
5400 New Castleton Lane
Last updated March 17 2020 at 6:08 PM

5400 New Castleton Lane

5400 New Castleton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5400 New Castleton Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76135

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ENJOY CONVENIENCE? Then stop by this 3.2.2 that's just minutes from Lockheed Martin and NW Tarrant County College campus. Bright living area with corner fireplace. Ceiling fan. Open to kitchen with all electric appliances plus pantry. It's in NW Fort Worth near Marine Creek and Eagle Mountain Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5400 New Castleton Lane have any available units?
5400 New Castleton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5400 New Castleton Lane have?
Some of 5400 New Castleton Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5400 New Castleton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5400 New Castleton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5400 New Castleton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5400 New Castleton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5400 New Castleton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5400 New Castleton Lane offers parking.
Does 5400 New Castleton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5400 New Castleton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5400 New Castleton Lane have a pool?
No, 5400 New Castleton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5400 New Castleton Lane have accessible units?
No, 5400 New Castleton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5400 New Castleton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5400 New Castleton Lane has units with dishwashers.

