5400 New Castleton Lane

ENJOY CONVENIENCE? Then stop by this 3.2.2 that's just minutes from Lockheed Martin and NW Tarrant County College campus. Bright living area with corner fireplace. Ceiling fan. Open to kitchen with all electric appliances plus pantry. It's in NW Fort Worth near Marine Creek and Eagle Mountain Lake.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
