5369 Wonder Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

3 bed, 2 bath home in Wedgwood- 76133 - Great one side of duplex. Freshly remodeled unit with wood laminate flooring throughout. Living room features vaulted ceiling with wood burning fireplace in the center between the living and dining room. Kitchen has custom lighting, granite counter tops, refrigerator, range, dishwasher and built in microwave. Lots of cabinet space. Tile in bathroom areas. Dual sinks, shower with multi directional heads, and washer dryer combo in the hallway. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment, schools, etc.. Will accept Section 8. Tenant will not have access to the garage.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5436134)