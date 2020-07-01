All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated April 4 2020

5369 Wonder Drive

5369 Wonder Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5369 Wonder Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3 bed, 2 bath home in Wedgwood- 76133 - Great one side of duplex. Freshly remodeled unit with wood laminate flooring throughout. Living room features vaulted ceiling with wood burning fireplace in the center between the living and dining room. Kitchen has custom lighting, granite counter tops, refrigerator, range, dishwasher and built in microwave. Lots of cabinet space. Tile in bathroom areas. Dual sinks, shower with multi directional heads, and washer dryer combo in the hallway. Close to dining, shopping, entertainment, schools, etc.. Will accept Section 8. Tenant will not have access to the garage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5436134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5369 Wonder Drive have any available units?
5369 Wonder Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5369 Wonder Drive have?
Some of 5369 Wonder Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5369 Wonder Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5369 Wonder Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5369 Wonder Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5369 Wonder Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5369 Wonder Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5369 Wonder Drive offers parking.
Does 5369 Wonder Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5369 Wonder Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5369 Wonder Drive have a pool?
No, 5369 Wonder Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5369 Wonder Drive have accessible units?
No, 5369 Wonder Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5369 Wonder Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5369 Wonder Drive has units with dishwashers.

