Last updated June 1 2019 at 9:57 AM

5336 Wonder Drive

5336 Wonder Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5336 Wonder Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Oversized Duplex on Wonder Drive in SW FW - Wow, what a funky cool place to live. This duplex lives like a single family house. It is over 1900 sq feet with 3 generous bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living areas, 1 Dining Room AND a bonus room that can serve so many functions. Upon entering, a working waterfall greats you, then a staircase leads upstairs to the open living / dining area. Thru the kitchen with granite counter tops is the 2nd living area and access to the backyard. The backyard is fenced and has a covered patio.

(RLNE2332917)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5336 Wonder Drive have any available units?
5336 Wonder Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5336 Wonder Drive have?
Some of 5336 Wonder Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5336 Wonder Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5336 Wonder Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5336 Wonder Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5336 Wonder Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5336 Wonder Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5336 Wonder Drive offers parking.
Does 5336 Wonder Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5336 Wonder Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5336 Wonder Drive have a pool?
No, 5336 Wonder Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5336 Wonder Drive have accessible units?
No, 5336 Wonder Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5336 Wonder Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5336 Wonder Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

