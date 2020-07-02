5336 Wonder Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Oversized Duplex on Wonder Drive in SW FW - Wow, what a funky cool place to live. This duplex lives like a single family house. It is over 1900 sq feet with 3 generous bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living areas, 1 Dining Room AND a bonus room that can serve so many functions. Upon entering, a working waterfall greats you, then a staircase leads upstairs to the open living / dining area. Thru the kitchen with granite counter tops is the 2nd living area and access to the backyard. The backyard is fenced and has a covered patio.



(RLNE2332917)