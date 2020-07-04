5329 Rye Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

This gorgeous home is less than a year old! Nestled in a great neighborhood just a block from the community pool, this home is just what you have been looking for. This home boasts: soaring ceilings, arched doorways & nooks, open light & bright floor plan, stone & brick facade, granite cntr, large island with breakfast bar, gas cook top, less than a year old appliances, 4 spacious bedrooms, huge backyard with covered patio complete with a brick wood burning fireplace, & so much more. View this one today before its gone.