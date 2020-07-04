All apartments in Fort Worth
5329 Rye Drive
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:30 AM

5329 Rye Drive

5329 Rye Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5329 Rye Dr, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Twin Mills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This gorgeous home is less than a year old! Nestled in a great neighborhood just a block from the community pool, this home is just what you have been looking for. This home boasts: soaring ceilings, arched doorways & nooks, open light & bright floor plan, stone & brick facade, granite cntr, large island with breakfast bar, gas cook top, less than a year old appliances, 4 spacious bedrooms, huge backyard with covered patio complete with a brick wood burning fireplace, & so much more. View this one today before its gone.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5329 Rye Drive have any available units?
5329 Rye Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5329 Rye Drive have?
Some of 5329 Rye Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5329 Rye Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5329 Rye Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5329 Rye Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5329 Rye Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5329 Rye Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5329 Rye Drive offers parking.
Does 5329 Rye Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5329 Rye Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5329 Rye Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5329 Rye Drive has a pool.
Does 5329 Rye Drive have accessible units?
No, 5329 Rye Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5329 Rye Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5329 Rye Drive has units with dishwashers.

