5324 Shady Springs Trail
Last updated January 29 2020 at 10:10 AM

5324 Shady Springs Trail

5324 Shady Springs Trail · No Longer Available
Location

5324 Shady Springs Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION, BRAND NEW One Story 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE house in Marine Creek Hills Community. It features an open concept Kitchen, dining and living room space. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and Granite counter tops and plenty of cabinets for storage. Master Bedroom is spacious and has an attached bathroom and huge walk in closet. Master bath has Cultured Marble counter tops. Nice sized backyard. Ready for immediate MOVE-IN!!!
Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Located in convenient location, closer to schools and library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5324 Shady Springs Trail have any available units?
5324 Shady Springs Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5324 Shady Springs Trail have?
Some of 5324 Shady Springs Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5324 Shady Springs Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5324 Shady Springs Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5324 Shady Springs Trail pet-friendly?
No, 5324 Shady Springs Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5324 Shady Springs Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5324 Shady Springs Trail offers parking.
Does 5324 Shady Springs Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5324 Shady Springs Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5324 Shady Springs Trail have a pool?
No, 5324 Shady Springs Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5324 Shady Springs Trail have accessible units?
No, 5324 Shady Springs Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5324 Shady Springs Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5324 Shady Springs Trail has units with dishwashers.

