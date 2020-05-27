All apartments in Fort Worth
5304 colony hill Road
5304 colony hill Road

5304 Colony Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

5304 Colony Hill Road, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Central Meadowbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Bright and spacious 3 BR 2.5 bath with updated vinyl tilt sash windows throughout. Recently installed laminate flooring and ceramic tile. Recessed lighting is a plus for the dining and living room areas. Enjoy your morning coffee on the private balcony overlooking pool maintained by HOA. Location is a plus for the daily commute and shopping! Easy access to 820 and I30 All information provided should be verified by Buyer and buyers agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

