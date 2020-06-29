5228 Trail Lake Drive

Amenities
Fully furnished all bills paid including high speed wifi, and yard maintenance. Available for short or long term leasing. All the comforts of home including updated appliances including 5 burner gas stove, microwave, new dishwasher, fridge, and even a Keurig coffee maker.
The living and dining areas are bright, open & functional including a laundry area with a full sized washer & dryer. Master bedroom includes 2 large closests, king size bed and a half bath.
Sliding door leads to a large fenced back yard.