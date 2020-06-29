All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:20 AM

5228 Trail Lake Drive

5228 Trail Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5228 Trail Lake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Wedgwood Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Fully furnished all bills paid including high speed wifi, and yard maintenance. Available for short or long term leasing. All the comforts of home including updated appliances including 5 burner gas stove, microwave, new dishwasher, fridge, and even a Keurig coffee maker.
The living and dining areas are bright, open & functional including a laundry area with a full sized washer & dryer. Master bedroom includes 2 large closests, king size bed and a half bath.
Sliding door leads to a large fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5228 Trail Lake Drive have any available units?
5228 Trail Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5228 Trail Lake Drive have?
Some of 5228 Trail Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5228 Trail Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5228 Trail Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5228 Trail Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5228 Trail Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5228 Trail Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 5228 Trail Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5228 Trail Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5228 Trail Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5228 Trail Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 5228 Trail Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5228 Trail Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 5228 Trail Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5228 Trail Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5228 Trail Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

