Fort Worth, TX
5201 Endicott Ave
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:06 PM

5201 Endicott Ave

5201 Endicott Ave · No Longer Available
Fort Worth
Location

5201 Endicott Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Northern Crossing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr gym
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
internet access
Candlewood Suites-Fort Worth - Property Id: 254419

This rental is a studio suite fully furnished with full kitchen equipped with all appliances and utensils, free wifi, cable TV and separate full bath. We have a free laundry facility, 24-hour fitness center and grilling gazebo onsite as well as a small convenience store and Lending Locker. Rate is for a full month stay and includes all utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254419
Property Id 254419

(RLNE5678413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5201 Endicott Ave have any available units?
5201 Endicott Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5201 Endicott Ave have?
Some of 5201 Endicott Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5201 Endicott Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5201 Endicott Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5201 Endicott Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5201 Endicott Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5201 Endicott Ave offer parking?
No, 5201 Endicott Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5201 Endicott Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5201 Endicott Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5201 Endicott Ave have a pool?
No, 5201 Endicott Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5201 Endicott Ave have accessible units?
No, 5201 Endicott Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5201 Endicott Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5201 Endicott Ave has units with dishwashers.

