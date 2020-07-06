5201 Endicott Ave

Amenities
Candlewood Suites-Fort Worth - Property Id: 254419
This rental is a studio suite fully furnished with full kitchen equipped with all appliances and utensils, free wifi, cable TV and separate full bath. We have a free laundry facility, 24-hour fitness center and grilling gazebo onsite as well as a small convenience store and Lending Locker. Rate is for a full month stay and includes all utilities.
