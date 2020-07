Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

This very well kept 1.5 story home with only a game room upstairs is located in Villages of Woodland Springs and offers four bedrooms, formal living and dining areas, large kitchen with island, breakfast bar, 42 inch cabinets and planning center, and oversized two car garage. Amenities include gas fireplace in family room, stone-trimmed flower beds, repainted interior, replaced fence, iron spindles on staircase, updated lighting, fans and hardware, and walk-in closets.