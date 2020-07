Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

WOW !! READY TO MOVE IN, beautiful house in great neighborhood. Most desired Keller ISD. New Paint, New carpet, New Floor Tile, New Back Splash, Blinds, New HET Toilets, New Light Fixtures and lot more in this open floor plan split bedroom house. See it to believe it.