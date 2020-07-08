All apartments in Fort Worth
5133 Curzon Avenue
Last updated May 4 2020 at 6:12 PM

5133 Curzon Avenue

5133 Curzon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5133 Curzon Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Como

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully Crafted 3-2.5-2 Duplex 2014 Build! Inteior features 2 dining areas, 2 living areas with fire place! Updated kitchen with granite counters and gas rang, stainless steel appliances. Hardwood Floors! Updated master bedroom with dual granite sinks, separate walk in shower and tub. Walk in closets. Large spare bedrooms! Fenced back yard. 2 Car garage. Close to schools, highways and shopping!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5133 Curzon Avenue have any available units?
5133 Curzon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5133 Curzon Avenue have?
Some of 5133 Curzon Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5133 Curzon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5133 Curzon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5133 Curzon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5133 Curzon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5133 Curzon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5133 Curzon Avenue offers parking.
Does 5133 Curzon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5133 Curzon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5133 Curzon Avenue have a pool?
No, 5133 Curzon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5133 Curzon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5133 Curzon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5133 Curzon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5133 Curzon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

