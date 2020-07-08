5133 Curzon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully Crafted 3-2.5-2 Duplex 2014 Build! Inteior features 2 dining areas, 2 living areas with fire place! Updated kitchen with granite counters and gas rang, stainless steel appliances. Hardwood Floors! Updated master bedroom with dual granite sinks, separate walk in shower and tub. Walk in closets. Large spare bedrooms! Fenced back yard. 2 Car garage. Close to schools, highways and shopping!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,150, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,150, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.