Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:37 AM

5132 Virgil St

5132 Virgil Street · No Longer Available
Location

5132 Virgil Street, Fort Worth, TX 76119

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5132 Virgil St have any available units?
5132 Virgil St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5132 Virgil St have?
Some of 5132 Virgil St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5132 Virgil St currently offering any rent specials?
5132 Virgil St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5132 Virgil St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5132 Virgil St is pet friendly.
Does 5132 Virgil St offer parking?
Yes, 5132 Virgil St offers parking.
Does 5132 Virgil St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5132 Virgil St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5132 Virgil St have a pool?
No, 5132 Virgil St does not have a pool.
Does 5132 Virgil St have accessible units?
No, 5132 Virgil St does not have accessible units.
Does 5132 Virgil St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5132 Virgil St does not have units with dishwashers.

