All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5130 Lovell Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5130 Lovell Avenue
Last updated June 6 2020 at 10:49 PM

5130 Lovell Avenue

5130 Lovell Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5130 Lovell Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Como

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come see this great completely remodeled Duplex in highly sought after West Fort Worth, close to Centro Market, TCU, Camp Bowie, Shopping, Downtown and Chisholm Trail Parkway both a few minutes away. This amazing property features 2 spacious bedrooms with laminated floor, plenty of natural light. It offers 2 beautiful bathrooms with lots of details. Beautiful ceramic tile floors throughout living and kitchen. Living room open to kitchen equipped with eat up breakfast bar, built in microwave and beautiful back splash and granite countertops. Enjoy the backyard with lots of mature shade trees with wood privacy fence. Great Location! Move in Ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5130 Lovell Avenue have any available units?
5130 Lovell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5130 Lovell Avenue have?
Some of 5130 Lovell Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5130 Lovell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5130 Lovell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5130 Lovell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5130 Lovell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5130 Lovell Avenue offer parking?
No, 5130 Lovell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5130 Lovell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5130 Lovell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5130 Lovell Avenue have a pool?
No, 5130 Lovell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5130 Lovell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5130 Lovell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5130 Lovell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5130 Lovell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
Monterra Village by Hillwood
8301 Monterra Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Mansions At Timberland
11401 N Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Barcelona on Chisholm Trail
5101 Overton Ridge Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Overlook Ranch
3101 Alliance Gateway Fwy
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Union at River East
2900 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
Magnolia at Mistletoe Heights
2101 W Rosedale St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University