Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:27 AM

5125 Tortola Lane

5125 Tortola Ln · No Longer Available
Location

5125 Tortola Ln, Fort Worth, TX 76244

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Available for LEASE! This home was the former model home of its subdivision and features a TON, a TON of upgrades throughout. Solid wooden floors, neutrally toned paint throughout, gas stove, solid custom cabinetry, wainscoting doors, and built in surround sound in living and media room. Media room feature two tier flooring for elevated seating and just so much much more! In addition, garage is insulated, yard is professionally landscaped in front and back, in a gated community AND Seller is motivated! Come check this one out!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5125 Tortola Lane have any available units?
5125 Tortola Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5125 Tortola Lane have?
Some of 5125 Tortola Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5125 Tortola Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5125 Tortola Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5125 Tortola Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5125 Tortola Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5125 Tortola Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5125 Tortola Lane offers parking.
Does 5125 Tortola Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5125 Tortola Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5125 Tortola Lane have a pool?
No, 5125 Tortola Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5125 Tortola Lane have accessible units?
No, 5125 Tortola Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5125 Tortola Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5125 Tortola Lane has units with dishwashers.

