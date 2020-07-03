5125 Tortola Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Available for LEASE! This home was the former model home of its subdivision and features a TON, a TON of upgrades throughout. Solid wooden floors, neutrally toned paint throughout, gas stove, solid custom cabinetry, wainscoting doors, and built in surround sound in living and media room. Media room feature two tier flooring for elevated seating and just so much much more! In addition, garage is insulated, yard is professionally landscaped in front and back, in a gated community AND Seller is motivated! Come check this one out!!