Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5112 Senator Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 2:55 AM

5112 Senator Drive

5112 Senator Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5112 Senator Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Tarrant Park Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed 2bath 2 car garage, very nicely kept house. Behind is a green belt. A lot of open air and enjoy the covered porch in the evenings. Nicely fenced property for privacy.
The buildings across the greenbelt is residential accommodation for 55+.
Very calm neighborhood. the rent includes the H O A fees. home Warranty insurance will be taken, the call in charges paid by the tenant.
Tenant is responsible to upkeep the yard and property. any fine from H O A will be charged to Tenant.
Refrigerator is provided but not guaranteed.
Stove,oven not used after installation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5112 Senator Drive have any available units?
5112 Senator Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5112 Senator Drive have?
Some of 5112 Senator Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5112 Senator Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5112 Senator Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 Senator Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5112 Senator Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5112 Senator Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5112 Senator Drive offers parking.
Does 5112 Senator Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5112 Senator Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 Senator Drive have a pool?
No, 5112 Senator Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5112 Senator Drive have accessible units?
No, 5112 Senator Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 Senator Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5112 Senator Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

