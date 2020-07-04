5112 Senator Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace microwave range oven

3 bed 2bath 2 car garage, very nicely kept house. Behind is a green belt. A lot of open air and enjoy the covered porch in the evenings. Nicely fenced property for privacy.

The buildings across the greenbelt is residential accommodation for 55+.

Very calm neighborhood. the rent includes the H O A fees. home Warranty insurance will be taken, the call in charges paid by the tenant.

Tenant is responsible to upkeep the yard and property. any fine from H O A will be charged to Tenant.

Refrigerator is provided but not guaranteed.

Stove,oven not used after installation.