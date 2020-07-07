All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:18 AM

5112 Byers Avenue

5112 Byers Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5112 Byers Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crestline Area

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath home in desirable Crestline area of Ft Worth! Close to downtown, 7th Street, Cultural District, and all the fun amenities! This home offers an open concept living, dining & kitchen, which is great for entertaining. Home also offers new vinyl windows, cement fiber siding & is well insulated. The living room is large and offers a wood burning fireplace & built in book shelves. The kitchen boasts ample cabinetry, built in microwave and electric cooking. The bedrooms are spacious with good sized closets. Master bedroom has a nice bath with a large step in shower. This home is equipped with a refrigerator, washer, dryer and is move in ready and available May 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5112 Byers Avenue have any available units?
5112 Byers Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5112 Byers Avenue have?
Some of 5112 Byers Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5112 Byers Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5112 Byers Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5112 Byers Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5112 Byers Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5112 Byers Avenue offer parking?
No, 5112 Byers Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5112 Byers Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5112 Byers Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5112 Byers Avenue have a pool?
No, 5112 Byers Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5112 Byers Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5112 Byers Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5112 Byers Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5112 Byers Avenue has units with dishwashers.

