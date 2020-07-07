5112 Byers Avenue

Amenities

Spacious 3 bed, 2 bath home in desirable Crestline area of Ft Worth! Close to downtown, 7th Street, Cultural District, and all the fun amenities! This home offers an open concept living, dining & kitchen, which is great for entertaining. Home also offers new vinyl windows, cement fiber siding & is well insulated. The living room is large and offers a wood burning fireplace & built in book shelves. The kitchen boasts ample cabinetry, built in microwave and electric cooking. The bedrooms are spacious with good sized closets. Master bedroom has a nice bath with a large step in shower. This home is equipped with a refrigerator, washer, dryer and is move in ready and available May 1st.