5108 Senator Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

This beautiful home has upgrades galore and backs to a greenbelt! Features include an open kitchen with white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, pot filler, and countertop extension for a table in the breakfast nook; tile and laminate wood floors through out (no carpet); private master suite with granite countertops, garden tub and shower; upstairs gameroom; updated guest bathroom; large backyard with extended patio! ***Fresh paint in all bedrooms, master bathroom, and formal dining...and...New wood floors just installed in all of upstairs which includes the gameroom and 3 bedrooms!***