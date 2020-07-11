All apartments in Fort Worth
5108 Collinwood Avenue
5108 Collinwood Avenue

5108 Collinwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5108 Collinwood Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crestline Area

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Updated 100 Year old Home conveniently located just North of Camp Bowie in the iconic Arlington Heights area of Fort Worth.Walkable neighborhood has sidewalks, parks,lots of lovely historic Homes & everyone's favorite, Roy Pope Grocery store is just across the street.Inviting front porch with pergola welcomes visitors.Stunning updates on Interior and exterior which honors the home & neighborhood with classic high end finishes,beautifully finished hardwood floors,vintage doors & hardware.Magnificent master bath features clawfoot tub.Oversized lot , backyard fenced in. Updates include New roof,electric,plumbing,windows,interior,exterior paint,cabinets,flooring,spray foam insulation and Lots,Lots More!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5108 Collinwood Avenue have any available units?
5108 Collinwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5108 Collinwood Avenue have?
Some of 5108 Collinwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5108 Collinwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5108 Collinwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5108 Collinwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5108 Collinwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5108 Collinwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5108 Collinwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 5108 Collinwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5108 Collinwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5108 Collinwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 5108 Collinwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5108 Collinwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5108 Collinwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5108 Collinwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5108 Collinwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
