5108 Collinwood Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming Updated 100 Year old Home conveniently located just North of Camp Bowie in the iconic Arlington Heights area of Fort Worth.Walkable neighborhood has sidewalks, parks,lots of lovely historic Homes & everyone's favorite, Roy Pope Grocery store is just across the street.Inviting front porch with pergola welcomes visitors.Stunning updates on Interior and exterior which honors the home & neighborhood with classic high end finishes,beautifully finished hardwood floors,vintage doors & hardware.Magnificent master bath features clawfoot tub.Oversized lot , backyard fenced in. Updates include New roof,electric,plumbing,windows,interior,exterior paint,cabinets,flooring,spray foam insulation and Lots,Lots More!!!