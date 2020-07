Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nice, clean open concept 2235 sq.ft. home with beautiful kitchen including recently replaced granite counter tops, microwave and dishwasher. Downstairs has a stylish Laminate Slat Flooring and Upstairs has all New Carpet. This house is close to shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Eagle Mountain - Saginaw ISD. Remington Point Elem, Ed Wilkie Middle School and Chisholm Trail High School. Small Pets will be considered limit 2 after completing Pet Screening.