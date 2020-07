Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unique home with updated flooring, paint, glass cook top, water heater, wood faux blinds, ceiling fans, light and plumbing fixtures and so much more! Open living areas with a two-sided brick fireplace in the center. The kitchen boasts a view on one living area and double ovens. Separate dining. A lovely garden room can be used as a study or playroom. A large fenced backyard, patio and covered front porch will keep your family outdoors all summer long!