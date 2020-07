Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities pool

This Charming home sits on a corner lot with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. It has an open kitchen and dining room. The kitchen has granite counter tops, built in microwave and tile. The living room has wood flooring with a beautiful fireplace. Perfect for family fun and entertaining. Community pool, park with walking trails and ponds.