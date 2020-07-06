5054 Tierney Court South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath has been remodeled w faux wood vinyl laminate, new granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, new plumbing fixtures, new lighting, and brand new stove, microwave, and dishwasher. The house sits on a quiet court surrounded by soaring trees. You'll love the huge master bedroom with master bath that has a dual vanity, and his/her closets. There is a fireplace, and a 2 car garage w remote entry. The backyard is very large with a wooden deck, and a storage shed.



*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1977



Deposits: $1,550.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.