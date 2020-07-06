All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 28 2019 at 9:54 PM

5054 Tierney Court South

5054 Tierney Court South · No Longer Available
Location

5054 Tierney Court South, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Central Meadowbrook

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath has been remodeled w faux wood vinyl laminate, new granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, new plumbing fixtures, new lighting, and brand new stove, microwave, and dishwasher. The house sits on a quiet court surrounded by soaring trees. You'll love the huge master bedroom with master bath that has a dual vanity, and his/her closets. There is a fireplace, and a 2 car garage w remote entry. The backyard is very large with a wooden deck, and a storage shed.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1977

Deposits: $1,550.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5054 Tierney Court South have any available units?
5054 Tierney Court South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5054 Tierney Court South have?
Some of 5054 Tierney Court South's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5054 Tierney Court South currently offering any rent specials?
5054 Tierney Court South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5054 Tierney Court South pet-friendly?
Yes, 5054 Tierney Court South is pet friendly.
Does 5054 Tierney Court South offer parking?
Yes, 5054 Tierney Court South offers parking.
Does 5054 Tierney Court South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5054 Tierney Court South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5054 Tierney Court South have a pool?
No, 5054 Tierney Court South does not have a pool.
Does 5054 Tierney Court South have accessible units?
No, 5054 Tierney Court South does not have accessible units.
Does 5054 Tierney Court South have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5054 Tierney Court South has units with dishwashers.

