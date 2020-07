Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Fresh paint, new flooring no carpet. Great Condo on first floor with 1,289 square feet of living. Large living area, wet bar. Jetted tub, large laundry room washer dryer remain. Tons of storage space. Baths are updated. Built in microwave in kitchen, fridge to remain. Large fenced and covered private patio, gate to parking from patio. Must see.