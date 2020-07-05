All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated May 31 2019 at 1:49 PM

505 Fairbrook

505 Fairbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

505 Fairbrook Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76140
The Parks of Deer Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Tons of space for the price! This 4bedroom 2 bath sits in the quiet subdivision of Deer Creek Estates with convenient access to I35 and Chisolm Trail Parkway. Open Concept with natural light. Split bedroom floorplan with 3 bedrooms and a bath in the front of home and a master suite with a garden tub bathroom off the Living area in back. Eat in kitchen with additional separate dining room. Stainless steel appliances, wood burning fireplace, fenced backyard, 2 car garage, tile, laminate and carpet in main areas. This lease has been treated very well. All applicants 18 years or older must fill out an online application with a $50 non refundable fee. Leasing guidelines are attached. Pets must be approved by owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Fairbrook have any available units?
505 Fairbrook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 505 Fairbrook have?
Some of 505 Fairbrook's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Fairbrook currently offering any rent specials?
505 Fairbrook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Fairbrook pet-friendly?
Yes, 505 Fairbrook is pet friendly.
Does 505 Fairbrook offer parking?
Yes, 505 Fairbrook offers parking.
Does 505 Fairbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 505 Fairbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Fairbrook have a pool?
No, 505 Fairbrook does not have a pool.
Does 505 Fairbrook have accessible units?
No, 505 Fairbrook does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Fairbrook have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 Fairbrook has units with dishwashers.

