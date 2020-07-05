505 Fairbrook

Amenities

Tons of space for the price! This 4bedroom 2 bath sits in the quiet subdivision of Deer Creek Estates with convenient access to I35 and Chisolm Trail Parkway. Open Concept with natural light. Split bedroom floorplan with 3 bedrooms and a bath in the front of home and a master suite with a garden tub bathroom off the Living area in back. Eat in kitchen with additional separate dining room. Stainless steel appliances, wood burning fireplace, fenced backyard, 2 car garage, tile, laminate and carpet in main areas. This lease has been treated very well. All applicants 18 years or older must fill out an online application with a $50 non refundable fee. Leasing guidelines are attached. Pets must be approved by owner.