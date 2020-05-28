All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 18 2020 at 2:42 AM

5032 Harney Drive

5032 Harney Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5032 Harney Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76244
Heritage

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Absolutely gorgeous! Located in the beautiful master planned community of Heritage, this home features hardwood and tile floors throughout; an open island kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances; large family room with gas log fireplace; split master suite with separate shower, soaking tub, and walk in closet; huge gameroom upstairs with half bath and closet could make a great fourth bedroom; and a large backyard with a covered patio! The community of Heritage offers amenities such as a clubhouse, 5 pools comprising a mini water park, sand volleyball, tennis courts, and hiking & biking trails!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5032 Harney Drive have any available units?
5032 Harney Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5032 Harney Drive have?
Some of 5032 Harney Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5032 Harney Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5032 Harney Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5032 Harney Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5032 Harney Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5032 Harney Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5032 Harney Drive offers parking.
Does 5032 Harney Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5032 Harney Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5032 Harney Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5032 Harney Drive has a pool.
Does 5032 Harney Drive have accessible units?
No, 5032 Harney Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5032 Harney Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5032 Harney Drive has units with dishwashers.

