5032 Harney Drive

Amenities
Absolutely gorgeous! Located in the beautiful master planned community of Heritage, this home features hardwood and tile floors throughout; an open island kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances; large family room with gas log fireplace; split master suite with separate shower, soaking tub, and walk in closet; huge gameroom upstairs with half bath and closet could make a great fourth bedroom; and a large backyard with a covered patio! The community of Heritage offers amenities such as a clubhouse, 5 pools comprising a mini water park, sand volleyball, tennis courts, and hiking & biking trails!