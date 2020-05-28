5032 Harney Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse game room parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Absolutely gorgeous! Located in the beautiful master planned community of Heritage, this home features hardwood and tile floors throughout; an open island kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances; large family room with gas log fireplace; split master suite with separate shower, soaking tub, and walk in closet; huge gameroom upstairs with half bath and closet could make a great fourth bedroom; and a large backyard with a covered patio! The community of Heritage offers amenities such as a clubhouse, 5 pools comprising a mini water park, sand volleyball, tennis courts, and hiking & biking trails!