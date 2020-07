Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This house is in phenomenal shape with original hardwoods throughout, new windows all around, and large walk-in closet for master bedroom. Both master and guest bathroom recently updated. Washer and dryer included in the home. Central heating/air. Easy access to major roadways. Quiet neighborhood. Move in ready.