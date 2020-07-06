All apartments in Fort Worth
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5024 Calmont Avenue
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:17 AM

5024 Calmont Avenue

5024 Calmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5024 Calmont Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
hot tub
Gorgeous updated Arlington Heights Tudor w designer quality thruout. Refinished original hardwds, high ceilings, & moldings. Island kitchen w quartz counters & open to living & dining. 2 spacious LA dnstrs w custom FP & soaring beamed ceiling. Master has spa-like ensuite w claw foot tub, walk-in shower, double vanity. Upstairs flex space of 615 sq. ft. not counted in sq. ft. can serve as a study, a 4th bedroom or hang out for kids, complete w 3rd full bath! Huge mud room! Large windows capture views of mature landscaping, trees,& koi pond. Backyard covered deck complete w fire pit. Close to Camp Bowie & museum district. Rear entry w covd parking for 2 cars in rear & one in front. House is also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5024 Calmont Avenue have any available units?
5024 Calmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5024 Calmont Avenue have?
Some of 5024 Calmont Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5024 Calmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5024 Calmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5024 Calmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5024 Calmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5024 Calmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5024 Calmont Avenue offers parking.
Does 5024 Calmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5024 Calmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5024 Calmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 5024 Calmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5024 Calmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5024 Calmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5024 Calmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5024 Calmont Avenue has units with dishwashers.

