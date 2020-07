Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly parking carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

If you're looking for a spacious, one story duplex...look no more! This unit has light, neutral colors throughout and no carpet. Cute kitchen with eat in bar and refrigerator included. Section 8 accepted. Pets are welcome and are a case by case basis. Unit next door 5019 will be available soon. It's the exact mirror image of 5017. Rent and security deposit are the same too.