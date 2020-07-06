All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:06 PM

Location

5017 Birchman Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Arlington Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Birchman Place Townhomes! Now Leasing! - Exceptional one bedroom with one bath completely renovated with new windows,new flooring, decorative paint, fireplace with mantel and spacious floorplan, large walk-in closet, two inch blinds, full size washer and dryer connections. Kitchen includes new concrete counters, refrigerator, stove and microwave with spacious pantry. One covered parking space included. Small community includes limited access gates and community pool. Great location to Camp Bowie and minutes from 7th street and downtown.

(RLNE4195081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5017 Birchman Ave. have any available units?
5017 Birchman Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5017 Birchman Ave. have?
Some of 5017 Birchman Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5017 Birchman Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5017 Birchman Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5017 Birchman Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5017 Birchman Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 5017 Birchman Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 5017 Birchman Ave. offers parking.
Does 5017 Birchman Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5017 Birchman Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5017 Birchman Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 5017 Birchman Ave. has a pool.
Does 5017 Birchman Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5017 Birchman Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5017 Birchman Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5017 Birchman Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

