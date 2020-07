Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 2 Story Home in Saginaw Area - 2 story home with all bedrooms upstairs plus game room. Nice, open eat-in kitchen with corian counters, microwave and large walk in pantry with utility room. 2nd living area downstairs. Large, fenced yard. Eagle Mtn ISD. Boswell High. No inside smoking. No housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app. fee per person. Income requirement of 3.5x monthly rent. Need good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



