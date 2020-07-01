All apartments in Fort Worth
5016 Boulder Lake Road

5016 Boulder Lake Road · No Longer Available
Location

5016 Boulder Lake Road, Fort Worth, TX 76103
White Lake Hills

Amenities

garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Spacious rental in White Lake HIlls. The location is fantastic with it's easy access to I-30. Quiet neighborhood and heavily treed. You will be taken back in time with the beautifully preserved 1969 gem. If you enjoy vintage, this home is perfect. Walk through these large rooms and fall in love with how well this home has been preserved. Three large living areas and two dining. The flow of this home was built for entertaining. All of the bedrooms are very spacious. Three car garage or turn the separate single garage into a shop. It also has additional carport parking. Relaxing, zen-like backyard. Don't let this one pass you by!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5016 Boulder Lake Road have any available units?
5016 Boulder Lake Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 5016 Boulder Lake Road currently offering any rent specials?
5016 Boulder Lake Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5016 Boulder Lake Road pet-friendly?
No, 5016 Boulder Lake Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5016 Boulder Lake Road offer parking?
Yes, 5016 Boulder Lake Road offers parking.
Does 5016 Boulder Lake Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5016 Boulder Lake Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5016 Boulder Lake Road have a pool?
No, 5016 Boulder Lake Road does not have a pool.
Does 5016 Boulder Lake Road have accessible units?
No, 5016 Boulder Lake Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5016 Boulder Lake Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5016 Boulder Lake Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5016 Boulder Lake Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5016 Boulder Lake Road does not have units with air conditioning.

