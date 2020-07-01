5016 Boulder Lake Road

Amenities

Spacious rental in White Lake HIlls. The location is fantastic with it's easy access to I-30. Quiet neighborhood and heavily treed. You will be taken back in time with the beautifully preserved 1969 gem. If you enjoy vintage, this home is perfect. Walk through these large rooms and fall in love with how well this home has been preserved. Three large living areas and two dining. The flow of this home was built for entertaining. All of the bedrooms are very spacious. Three car garage or turn the separate single garage into a shop. It also has additional carport parking. Relaxing, zen-like backyard. Don't let this one pass you by!