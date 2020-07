Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

**$250 off 1st months rent. Included Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer ** New Paint throughout the interior, and new flooring. Well kept, light and bright duplex with stainless steel appliances, tons of cabinets and storage, recently redone bathrooms, great yard, 2 car garage, and new weather-resistant fencing. Great trees, a front courtyard for coffee and a quiet morning, and the perfect place to call home. Lower Rent for longer term lease (longer than 1 year)