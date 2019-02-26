All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

501 Kelley Court

501 Kelley Court · No Longer Available
Location

501 Kelley Court, Fort Worth, TX 76120
John T. White

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Updated Fort Worth Home - Easy Access to Highways, Fenced Yard, No Carpet - Lovely Fort Worth home! Completely updated, vaulted ceilings throughout, NO carpet, open concept! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, attached 2 car garage, large backyard with patio. Easy access to highway and schools. tenant responsible for all utilities, yard care and renters insurance.Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care. Tenant required to maintain renter's insurance. Can be obtained through our platform for $15 per month per household. No Section 8. $125 Admin fee due along with security deposit at application approval. Owner must approve all applicants and pets. Pet deposit is $300-400 per pet (refundable) and a monthly pet rent of $15-$25 per pet.

(RLNE3754729)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Kelley Court have any available units?
501 Kelley Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Kelley Court have?
Some of 501 Kelley Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Kelley Court currently offering any rent specials?
501 Kelley Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Kelley Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Kelley Court is pet friendly.
Does 501 Kelley Court offer parking?
Yes, 501 Kelley Court offers parking.
Does 501 Kelley Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Kelley Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Kelley Court have a pool?
No, 501 Kelley Court does not have a pool.
Does 501 Kelley Court have accessible units?
No, 501 Kelley Court does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Kelley Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Kelley Court does not have units with dishwashers.

