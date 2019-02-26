501 Kelley Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Updated Fort Worth Home - Easy Access to Highways, Fenced Yard, No Carpet - Lovely Fort Worth home! Completely updated, vaulted ceilings throughout, NO carpet, open concept! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, attached 2 car garage, large backyard with patio. Easy access to highway and schools. tenant responsible for all utilities, yard care and renters insurance.Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard care. Tenant required to maintain renter's insurance. Can be obtained through our platform for $15 per month per household. No Section 8. $125 Admin fee due along with security deposit at application approval. Owner must approve all applicants and pets. Pet deposit is $300-400 per pet (refundable) and a monthly pet rent of $15-$25 per pet.



