5009 Cedar Brush Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace game room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking

Spacious 2 story move in ready 5 bedroom, 3 bath home, with open concept living, dining and kitchen area. Property features 3 living and 2 dining areas. Family room has high ceilings and gas starter fireplace. Gas cook-top in the kitchen. Master suite and secondary bedroom-study is located downstairs. Three bedrooms, a full bath and the third family-game room located upstairs. Fresh paint and new carpeting through out interior. Tenant to pay all utilities, yard maintenance and proof of renter's insurance required. No pets allowed. $30 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app.