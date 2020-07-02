All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5009 Cedar Brush Drive

Location

5009 Cedar Brush Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76123

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Spacious 2 story move in ready 5 bedroom, 3 bath home, with open concept living, dining and kitchen area. Property features 3 living and 2 dining areas. Family room has high ceilings and gas starter fireplace. Gas cook-top in the kitchen. Master suite and secondary bedroom-study is located downstairs. Three bedrooms, a full bath and the third family-game room located upstairs. Fresh paint and new carpeting through out interior. Tenant to pay all utilities, yard maintenance and proof of renter's insurance required. No pets allowed. $30 non-refundable app fee per adult. Will need copy of DL and 2 month proof of income with each submitted app.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5009 Cedar Brush Drive have any available units?
5009 Cedar Brush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5009 Cedar Brush Drive have?
Some of 5009 Cedar Brush Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5009 Cedar Brush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5009 Cedar Brush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5009 Cedar Brush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5009 Cedar Brush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 5009 Cedar Brush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5009 Cedar Brush Drive offers parking.
Does 5009 Cedar Brush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5009 Cedar Brush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5009 Cedar Brush Drive have a pool?
No, 5009 Cedar Brush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5009 Cedar Brush Drive have accessible units?
No, 5009 Cedar Brush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5009 Cedar Brush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5009 Cedar Brush Drive has units with dishwashers.

