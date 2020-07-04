5008 Borden Drive

Amenities
Adorable bright blue home in Historic Ridglea West. This home offers original hardwood floors, large kitchen, and a brand new AC system. Master suite is located in the back of the home and has a side room that could be used as an office, nursery, or giant closet! Behind the home is a HUGE garage with 4 built in work benches. Back yard is totally fenced and offers a fire pit. Ready for immediate move in. Landlord requires 600 credit score, clean criminal and eviction record, and provable monthly income of $4300 before taxes or more. Pet friendly on case by case basis.