All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 5008 Borden Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
5008 Borden Drive
Last updated June 27 2019 at 2:20 AM

5008 Borden Drive

5008 Borden Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5008 Borden Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Bomber Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fire pit
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable bright blue home in Historic Ridglea West. This home offers original hardwood floors, large kitchen, and a brand new AC system. Master suite is located in the back of the home and has a side room that could be used as an office, nursery, or giant closet! Behind the home is a HUGE garage with 4 built in work benches. Back yard is totally fenced and offers a fire pit. Ready for immediate move in. Landlord requires 600 credit score, clean criminal and eviction record, and provable monthly income of $4300 before taxes or more. Pet friendly on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5008 Borden Drive have any available units?
5008 Borden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 5008 Borden Drive have?
Some of 5008 Borden Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5008 Borden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5008 Borden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5008 Borden Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5008 Borden Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5008 Borden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5008 Borden Drive offers parking.
Does 5008 Borden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5008 Borden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5008 Borden Drive have a pool?
No, 5008 Borden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5008 Borden Drive have accessible units?
No, 5008 Borden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5008 Borden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5008 Borden Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Place at Westover Hills
6200 Pershing Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Tacara Village
10401 North Riverside Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76244
Longhorn Crossing
1101 Longhorn Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76179
Woodstone Apartments
6051 Bridge St
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Cortland Fossil Creek
6101 N Riverside Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76177
The Sovereign
5301 N Tarrant Pkwy
Fort Worth, TX 76244
The Landing at Cross Creek
6301 Old Denton Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76131
Cityscape Arts
301 Nichols Street
Fort Worth, TX 76102

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University