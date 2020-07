Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nice corner lot home in a quiet neighborhood. This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with 2 living rooms, one of the living areas could be used as a bedroom with it's own entrance. There is a side door entrance as well for all others to enter. New fixtures throughout, hardwood flooring, fresh paint, new garage doors on large detached garage, new appliances in kitchen, new HVAC unit.