500 Oriel Cir

This beautiful property sits at the end of a cul-de-sac giving it a lot of yard. This home features an open concept throughout the living, dining and kitchen with ceramic tile, designer paint colors and ceiling fans in every room. Kitchen has matching black appliances, tons of counter-top space, walk-in pantry and breakfast area. spare rooms have ample space any family or guest. HUGE master bedroom with large walk-in closet and beautiful master bath with garden tub. The backyard has lots of space for those family gatherings and allows you to escape the summer heat with its covered porch. There is also a storage building. THIS WONT LAST LONG!